0 HIV positive woman arrested after spitting in MPD officer's face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is behind bars for spitting in an officer’s face while being HIV positive.

China Anderson was arrested for prostitution and criminal exposure to HIV.

According to the affidavit, the incident started when Anderson was being arrested for prostitution outside Regional One.

Officers wrote she was already in custody when she became ‘irate and violent’ and spit in their face.

“I don't think that was very wise of the young lady,” said Pamala Fizer, a former teacher.

“I don't think any officer wakes up the morning and says, 'What could happen to me today? I'm going to get spit on by someone that got HIV'...that's crazy,” said Calvin Lacy.

Lacy was one of many flabbergasted Memphians.

“It's really baffling just to hear about it,” said Fizer.

“So how do you protect yourself from such?” asked Lacy.

“They put their lives at risk every day, and they should take every precaution necessary to protect themselves,” said Anthony Merriweather, who lives in Memphis.

Officers wear gloves and work in pairs, but sometimes it is impossible to prevent.

It is unclear how long Anderson may have had the disease, but the 28-year-old has been arrested for prostitution five times in the last ten years.

“Is there a protocol in place where she can make it to 201 or Jail East, and she's actually tested and can find out what STD she may have? And it can go on her record?” wondered Lacy.

It is unknown how many people may have come in contact with Anderson, but for now, she is in jail.

“I'm very sorry for the police off sir, and maybe the young lady will think twice before she decides to spit on someone again,” said Fizer.

According to sources in law enforcement and hospitals, anyone who comes in contact with HIV is blood tested. After that, they take a cocktail of pills three times a day for at least two weeks, and then are periodically tested to ensure the virus does not show up later.

