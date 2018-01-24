H&M plans to open new location in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One of the world's largest fashion retailers' famous for offering fashion-forward apparel at affordable prices plans to open a new location in the Wolfchase Galleria.
Officials told FOX13 the retail giant will open at 22,000 square foot facility, fall of 2018.
This location will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14-year-olds.
In 2017, H&M was the highest ranked fashion retailer on Forbes America's Best Employers list.
The company was also named the best company to work for in fashion.
To see available jobs at the new location, visit career.hm.com.
Various artists and NBA stars showed outrage to H&M after an advertisement showed a black child wearing a sweatshirt with the words "Coolest monkey in the jungle."
RELATED: LeBron James, Diddy join criticism of H&M over sweater ad
The retailer has apologized and removed the image, but not before the ad was widely challenged on social media as being racist and inappropriate.
Since the social media outrage, the Swedish fashion retailer as appointed a diversity leader.
RELATED: After 'monkey' hoodie misstep, H&M hires diversity leader
