Holly Bobo finally laid to rest after almost 7 years

DARDEN, TN - It been almost seven years, but Holly Bobo was finally laid to rest Friday afternoon.
According to WOPC HD News, she was laid to rest on a hill in southern Decatur County, just before dusk, on a private burial in a family cemetery.
The private ceremony was attended by friends and family.
Longtime family pastor Don Franks and Kevin Bromley spoke at the graveside service.
Zach Adams was convicted on all 8 counts in the murder, kidnapping, and rape of Holly Bobo last September.
The Decatur County nursing student was killed in 2011. Some of her remains were found three years later.
Zach's brother, Dylan Adams, and Jason Autry are also charged in the crime. A fourth person officials believe was involved, Shayne Austin, committed suicide in 2015.
