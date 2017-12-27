Home of Memphis family broken into Christmas Eve

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Keisha Jackson and her four children were looking forward to celebrating Christmas in their new South Memphis home until it was broken into Christmas Eve.

The family moved in just two days before the burglary.

“I walked in the house and my back door is wide open,” Jackson said. “I come in look to my left coming in the front door my TV is gone.”

Jackson said multiple laptops, televisions, video game systems and Christmas gifts were taken from the home.

“We’re trying to get settled in and turn around and everything is gone,” Jackson said. “Everything we worked for is gone. Christmas gone.”

Officers found a foot print in the middle of the backdoor with damage to the frame where Jackson said the door was kicked in.

She said she’s glad the family was not home when the items were taken.

“Everything that they took is materialistic,” Jackson said. “We could have been here. It could have been worse. You feel me. I can replace a TV. I can replace a game, but I can’t replace a child. I can’t replace myself being their mom. I’m just praying about it.”

She said she’s trying to take this loss one day at a time.

“Well whoever got it, I just pray to God,” Jackson said. “Pray to Jesus that they have in their heart to understand that not only did they take from grown people. You took from kids, and I want justice.”

Jackson said the door will be replaced on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this incident should call police.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.