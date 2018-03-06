0 Homeowner determined to ride out flood despite rising waters

Billy Stearnes told FOX13 he has lived in Tunica cutoff for 44 years. He is still able to get around in his 4-wheel-drive pickup.

"It's a heck of an inconvenience for everybody," Stearnes said

People who live in the area think the water will continue rising. Houses here are built on stilts. But if the water gets too high. The electricity and sewer will have to be turned off. Joe Cottam said he is prepared.

"Well I have a generator that runs the whole house as long as my propane doesn't run out," Cottam said

On the protected side of the levee there are all cars, trucks and boats that people have parked out here until the water goes down to protect them from the flood.

"There is lots and lots of stuff out there on the road across that lever. There's all kind of boats and trucks and refrigerators. Everything. They just had to get it up off the ground, " Stearnes said.

Stearnes told FOX13 he plans to ride out the flood at his house. But from now on, the rides will be done by boat. Pool noodles are the only thing here marking where the streets are.

"Uh I am right now this is the last time I am going, going to be in here in this truck. This is a big wheel truck I have to go boat from here on," Stearnes said



