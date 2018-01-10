Homeowner robbed after suspects broke in through doggy door

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is recovering in the hospital recovering after police say two men broke into his home and beat him early Monday morning.

Neighbors of a 63-year-old man who was beaten unconscious in his home are concerned. Memphis Police told FOX13 early Monday morning the owner of this home in the Historic Evergreen Neighborhood was awaken by two men wearing ski mask.

The man told police the masked men asked for money while standing over him. Andrew Beaumont lives next door to the victim.

Police investigating an home invasion in the Evergreen area. Police believe the suspects used the victim’s doggie door to enter the home. Victim still in the hospital after being beaten. pic.twitter.com/ZzTZpVFUg3 — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) January 10, 2018

“I always see him waking pass, walking his dogs,” Beaumont said.

Police said the man showed the suspects where his wallet was. The victim said when he attempted to get out of the bed one of the suspects hit him several times with a metal object. The victim told police all of his doors and windows were locked.

Police told FOX13 during their investigation they did notice the victim’s doggie door in the back of his home. Police say near the doggie door they also noticed a piece of cardboard with a shoe print.

A neighbor told FOX13 off camera, the victim had men at his home early last week that fit the description of the suspects. Police told us since the incident, Memphis Police have been more visible in the area.

“Most of the stuff happens probably after dark and we are in the bed or early morning in this case,” Beaumont said.

Memphis Police told FOX13 this is an ongoing investigation, and no suspect information is available at this time.

