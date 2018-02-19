Homicide investigation underway after woman is cut in Uptown area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a homicide from last week in the uptown area.
The incident happened Thursday, February 15 around 10:20 a.m. in the 200 block of North Lauderdale.
Police said a woman suffered from a cut and was rushed to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition. She later died Monday from her injuries.
The victim has been identified as Sharon Hunt, 56.
No suspect information is known, and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
