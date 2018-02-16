  • Homicide suspect wanted in double shooting that left woman dead

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for Hakeem Jeb. He’s the suspect in a double shooting that happened Tuesday in the 2500 block of Elvis Presley. A warrant is now out for his arrest.

    Police said Zeb shot a man and a woman inside a car. The woman died, and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    If you have any information, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers.

