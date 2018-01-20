Horn Lake Little Caesars manager still seeking answers after being shot one year ago

0

HORN LAKE, Miss. - This week marks one year since three armed robbers stormed into the Horn Lake Little Caesars.

Their faces were masked by red bandanas.

The robbers fled the scene in a silver car described as a Chevy Impala or Honda Accord.

Elvis Moxley was the manager who was shot that night.

The robber shot him in both knees, and he has suffered financially since then with unpaid medical bills.

DeSoto County's Bill Furniss is a regular at the Little Caesars. He is angered by the fact that Moxley was shot on the job, and the robbers are still on the loose.

"Oh that's not right. They ought to put out all they can to find them," Furniss said.

Investigators told us the ATF is also investigating the robberies along with Horn Lake and Batesville PD.

Patrick Campbell frequents the Little Caesars in Horn Lake. He has his own idea on who did it.

"It could have been an out of town job. Maybe they just came through and did that and went on their way," Campbell said.

Horn Lake PD told us they would like to hear from anyone with info on the case.

