Hotel employee robbed at gunpoint, pistol whipped multiple times

Memphis police are investigating after they said a man robbed a hotel.
The victim told police the suspect went into the Governors Inn on the 2400 block of Mt. Moriah.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Man travels with more than a pound of marijuana on Mega Bus
- R. Kelly evicted from Atlanta homes, owes $30K, court documents show
- School suspension leads to child rape arrest, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
A man in a gray hoodie, black pants, and black hat went into the business jumped over the counter, and stole cash. After he could not find anymore, he attacked the clerk, hitting him several times in the head with the handgun and stomping on his back.
The clerk was able to provide the name and photo of the person he believed was the robber.
Officers searched the hotel, but were not able to locate him.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}