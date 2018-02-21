  • Hotel employee robbed at gunpoint, pistol whipped multiple times

    Memphis police are investigating after they said a man robbed a hotel. 

    The victim told police the suspect went into the Governors Inn on the 2400 block of Mt. Moriah. 

    A man in a gray hoodie, black pants, and black hat went into the business jumped over the counter, and stole cash. After he could not find anymore, he attacked the clerk, hitting him several times in the head with the handgun and stomping on his back. 

    The clerk was able to provide the name and photo of the person he believed was the robber. 

    Officers searched the hotel, but were not able to locate him. 

