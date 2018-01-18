How does Mayor Strickland think the City of Memphis dealt with winter blast?

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Snow and ice continue to plague Memphis roads and sidewalks, which is making it an inconvenience and safety hazard for drivers.

“I swerved once or twice, but I didn’t really want to drive because you can have wrecks and I saw a couple wrecks so it’s pretty dangerous,” a driver told FOX13.

Since Friday’s storm, police told FOX13 they’ve responded to more than 800 accidents. Mayor Jim Strickland told FOX13 the city’s 12 trucks are salting and sanding the roads 24 hours a day in a city that has more than 6,000 miles of streets.

“They could have done more,” a driver told FOX13. “I’m from Arkansas and they have salt trucks and they come out before and after it snows. I haven’t seen any.” “I haven’t seen any crews out today, but I noticed on the major highways and thoroughfares they’re taken care of,” Driver Andrew Burt said.

At the Mayor’s State of the City address Wednesday afternoon, FOX13 asked the Mayor Strickland about the state of the city’s roads and highways.

“Yea I think from what I view now that we’ve done a good job, but after every major event we kind of review things and how we’ve done,” Strickland said.

FOX13 asked the mayor to give a letter grade for the city’s response.

“Well I think it’s ongoing, it’s incomplete, we’re not done yet,” Strickland said. “It’s going to be cold for at least a couple more days and then at the end let us reevaluate as an entire community.”

Strickland also aid city taxpayers have spent well over a $100,000 in equipment, salt, sand, an overtime and said that number will continue to increase.

