How Memphians are celebrating MLK Day

50 years ago today, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was born. He would have been 89 years old.

Around the city, numerous events are being held to honor the history anniversary.

The National Civil Rights Museum is hosting King Day 2018 to honor the historic anniversary.

The 50th Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Combative Service is being held in Atlanta today. FOX13 will broadcast the service in its entirety, beginning at 9 a.m. You will see it only on FOX13.

The museum is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It costs $5 to get in, but there are discounts available. Details are as follows:

• $3 tickets if you make a Foodbank donation

• 4 free tickets with a LifeBlood donation

There will be a number of road closures associated with today’s events:

• Huling Ave. at South Main St.

• Huling Ave. at St. Martin St.

• Butler Ave. at South Main St.

• Mulberry at G.E. Patterson

There will also be limited access to St. Martin Street from Second Avenue to G.E. Patterson.

AROUND THE CITY:

9 a.m. – “Be the Dream Commemorative Celebration” is planned at Mason Temple, where Dr. King delivery his historic “Mountaintop” speech.

10:30 a.m. – 31st annual Dr. Martin Luther King national parade begins. The parade begins starts at the Main Street MATA stop and will conclude at the NCRM.

1:30 p.m. – The Memphis Grizzlies will play the New Orleans Pelicans in the 14th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration game.



