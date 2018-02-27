0 How to detect depression in teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Pediatricians need to do more to detect signs of depression and mental illness, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Only 50 percent of children with depression are diagnosed before adulthood, the report said. The report urges primary care doctors to focus on detecting and treating mental illnesses.

Given recent events like the mass shooting at a high school in Florida, doctors agree mental health among teenagers must be a priority.

Dr. Mark Castellaw is a primary care physician at the Medical Group in Germantown.

“Society has changed,” Dr. Castellaw said. “The pressure that children are under now is tenfold what it was when my children were growing up.”

There is a shortage of mental health specialists in the U.S., according today’s report from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

To close the gap, the report urges primary care doctors to conduct annual mental health screenings for children ages 12 and up.

“With children, pediatricians don’t see them as often,” Castellaw said, comparing children’s healthcare habits to adults.

In order for doctors to detect childhood depression, Castellaw said parents have to communicate with kids and their doctors, and be involved in their child’s lives.

“I see teachers on a regular basis,” Castellaw said. “One of the things teachers say lack the most in education is parental involvement.”

“I think the real burden falls upon the parents to talk to their children, communicate with their children, let children have time to vent the day's events,” Castellaw added.

The report recommends that doctors “probe” for symptoms of depression, including insomnia, weight loss, declining school performance, and family conflict.

Doctors are also being asked to talk to families about their history with mental illness, to identify children who have a higher risk of depression.

If diagnosed, physicians are expected to refer families to counselors and treatment options in the community.

Dr. Castellaw said many physicians already search for signs of depression as part of an annual checkup.

He said mental illness is becoming more common among young adults, due to demanding school schedules, bullying and anxiety brought about by social media, and more.

“I believe between less parental involvement and societal changes, it’s kind of the perfect storms for issues like this,” Castellaw said.

