How to opt out of the 'Share the Pennies Program' for MLGW

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Starting January 1st, unless you opt out, your MLGW bill will be rounded up for the share the pennies program.
Here an example, if you bill is $75.50, it will be rounded to $76.
Share the pennies provides grants to low income homeowners for weatherization to reduce wasted energy.
You can opt out of the program by going to MLGW.com
