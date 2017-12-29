  • How to opt out of the 'Share the Pennies Program' for MLGW

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Starting January 1st, unless you opt out, your MLGW bill will be rounded up for the share the pennies program.

    Here an example, if you bill is $75.50, it will be rounded to $76.

    Share the pennies provides grants to low income homeowners for weatherization to reduce wasted energy.

    You can opt out of the program by going to MLGW.com

     

