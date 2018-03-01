How to protect yourself from an armed robbery

Seven robberies in grocery store and gas station parking lots throughout the City of Memphis are suspected of being connected, according to Memphis Police.
Six of the seven victims are women, according to police.
There are a number of simple maneuvers and practices women can learn to protect themselves during dangerous encounters.
Tonight on FOX13 News at 5, FOX13’s Kristin Leigh takes you inside a self defense class in Memphis, to show shoppers ways to remain vigilant, and react strategically when danger strikes.
