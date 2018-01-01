How to protect yourself with dangerously cold temperatures across Mid-South

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People in parts of Memphis are feeling the effect of cold weather.

They had to have the outside fountains and unprotected pipes on, so they wouldn't get frozen. The proof of cold weather in Memphis wasn’t hard to find.

Early Monday morning, workers were working to chip away the frozen water in this fountain at the condominium in Midtown.

Bill Malone said the cold weather wasn’t going to stop him from walking his dog.

"Just trying to keep from freezing to death outside,” Malone said,

This cold weather in Memphis ain’t no joke! Take a look at this fountain that is completely frozen. pic.twitter.com/WH2vjZG5cD — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) January 1, 2018

Apartment complexes in Harbor town and Cordova are warning people of the freeze. Advising people to keep their faucets with a constant drip.

Malone told FOX13 it’s been a while since he has experienced cold weather like this in Memphis.

"The last time I remember it being this cold, it was probably 1990,” Malone said.

According to the FOX13 Severe Weather Team, January 1st 2018 is the coldest New Year Day in 90 years. With the temperature not expected to get above until Wednesday afternoon many people told us they are glad they are off from work.

Plumber Al Parker told FOX13 he’s already had to fix a frozen pipe in a home leaving it waterless. Many people say it’s been a long time the weather has been this cold. Parker said he really doesn’t plan to get many calls while the cold weather is here, but as always he’s on standby.

Memphis Light Gas and Water told FOX13 they are monitoring underground water pipes for leaks with devices. MLGW said soo far they have not been any leaks detected.

Apartment complexes in the city and county have given residents a freeze warning.

"Some people don't know they don't have bust process until the thawing process,” Parker said.

Parker said the easiest way for people to protect their pipes and save themselves from the headache is to open their cabinet to keep their pipes warm. Faucets should also keep a constant drip.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.