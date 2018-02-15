How well are Mid-South schools prepared for active shooter?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There were tense moments Thursday for students and staff in Frayser after a report of shots fired near a middle school.
Wednesday’s mass killing has many wondering how well Mid-South schools are prepared for an active shooter.
State laws in Mississippi and Arkansas lay guidelines for districts to come up with safety plans. Tennessee schools are required to have 14 safety drills each year.
Chief investigative reporter, Jim Spiewak, looks into the issue of student safety here in the Mid-South, on FOX13 News at 5.
