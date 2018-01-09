HP computer batteries recalled due to fire hazard

If you have an HP Laptop Computer, you might want to check that battery.
According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, Lithium-ion batteries for HP notebook computers and mobile work stations have to potential to cause burn injuries or even catch on fire.
The computers were sold from December 2015 through December 2017.
The CPSC said the list includes the following: The batteries were shipped with or sold as accessories for HP ProBooks (64x G2 and G3 series, 65x G2 and G3 series), HPx360 310 G2, HP Envy m6, HP Pavilion x360, HP 11, HP ZBook (17 G3, 17 G4, and Studio G3) Mobile Workstations. The batteries were also sold as accessories or replacement batteries for the HP ZBook Studio G4 mobile workstation or for any of the products listed above.
Anyone who is affected by this recall should visit this website and follow the instructions.
