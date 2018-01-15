Hundreds march in Downtown Memphis to remember Dr. Martin Luther King

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hundreds of people walked on Main St. from A.W. Willis to the National Civil Rights Museum to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Monday morning.
One person in attendance was Greg Cofield, who was twelve when he was shot. He lived in Michigan at the time.
Almost ready to begin the march down main to remember Dr. King! pic.twitter.com/4xB1Wz7491— Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) January 15, 2018
“To me, I felt a great sense of loss, even at 12 years old,” he said. “I didn’t really know at that point in time how much of an impact Dr. King and his principles would have on my life.”
RELATED: How Memphians are celebrating MLK Day
Several organizations marched, each saying Dr. King’s vision helps them with their own cause.
Cofield told FOX13 he is glad to see some things have changed in the past fifty years, but is sad that not more has been done.
SLIDESHOW: The life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
“It lets me know we still go a long way to go,” he said. “I mean, even having an African-American president. That’s one step, but there’s so many more steps to go.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}