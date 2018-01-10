Husband indicted in murder of Memphis mom who was found in wooded area

0

The husband of a Memphis mother who was found dead in southeast Shelby County has been indicted on a charge of second degree murder.

Keila Ashford Freeman, 29, was reported missing on September 5, 2016. More than a year later – on December 19, 2017 – a woman’s body was found in a wooded area in southeast Memphis.

Police confirmed the body was that of Keila Freeman.

Keila’s husband, Randall Freeman, was the main suspect in her disappearance.

The day her body was found, FOX13 was told Randall provided information about Keila’s whereabouts as part of an agreement.

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Randall, 32, for the second degree murder of Keila.

Randall has been in jail since Sept. 2016 on what the District Attorney’s Office called a “related” arson charge. He is currently charged with 13 counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of attempted aggravated arson, and one count of aggravated arson.

Those charges stem from the firebombing of a family’s home, which police said Randall attempted twice before successfully setting it on fire. Detectives said Freeman threw Molotov cocktails at a home three different times while kids were inside.

The last time Freeman allegedly tried to firebomb the house, police wrote “the interior of the house was engulfed in flames.”

That was on September 4 2016, just days before Keila was reported missing.

