0 Husband pleads guilty to murder of Memphis mother who went missing

Randall Freeman, the husband of a Memphis mother who was missing for more than a year before her body was found, has pleaded guilty to murder.

Randall will serve 28 years in prison after entering a guilty plea for second degree murder and other arson-related charges.

Randall Freeman pleads guilty in the murder of his wife, Keila Ashford Freeman.

Keila Ashford Freeman was reported missing on September 5, 2016.

Randall was always a suspect in her disappearance. Prosecutors said Randall confessed to Keila’s murder and told investigators where they could find her remains on December 19, 2017.

A day later, her body was found in a wooded area in southeast Memphis, just minutes away from the couple's home.

Randall Freeman accepted a plea bargain with the state.

Many arson charges were dismissed, in exchange for the location of Keila's remains and an admission of guilt.

Prosecutor Paul Hagerman said in court that Keila was last seen driving home, her purse was found inside her car in the family's driveway, and there were no signs of struggle. The house was recently cleaned though, according to detectives, and Randall was immediately a suspect because of recent "marital problems."

Prosecutor said Randall confessed to Keila's murder & told detectives where her remains were on December 19, 2017.

She went missing on September 5; 2016.

Those charges were in connection to the firebombing of a family’s home, which police say he tried to do twice before successfully catching the home on fire.

The home belonged to a man that police say Randall Freeman thought was having a relationship with his wife.

Freeman was indicted for four separate incidents. Detectives say Freeman threw Molotov cocktails at a home three different times while kids were inside. He is charged with 13 counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of attempted aggravated arson, and one count of aggravated arson.

Freeman will serve 100% of the 28-year sentence for second degree murder.

