0 Husband, wife found dead in Memphis apartment that went up in flames

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A couple is dead after an apartment caught fire in Parkway Village, and the circumstances around the incident remain unclear.

The flames broke out at the Clearbrook apartments around 12 p.m. Thursday. It is located on the 4900 block of Winchester.

A neighbor called FOX13 and said they heard a disturbance outside the apartment in question. She said shots were fired, police were called, and moments later the apartment caught fire.

The neighbor said at least one person inside the apartment didn't get out, but they believed two people were inside. The victims were later identified as Brandon and Regina Allen by Brandon's father.

BREAKING: I have confirmed with his father that Brandon Allen and his wife were the 2 who were killed inside their Clearbrook apartment pic.twitter.com/XpIAWe4WeG — Scott Madaus (@scottmadaus) February 22, 2018

BREAKING: I just discovered Brandon Alan and his wife Regina celebrated her birthday just 3 days ago on Monday pic.twitter.com/Buxgu7RERO — Scott Madaus (@scottmadaus) February 22, 2018

The neighbor sent FOX13 the following video. It is raw video from the crime scene. Viewer discretion is advised.

"It's like a numbness. You're just speechless. You've got frustration not knowing. Not knowing, that's what bothers me," said DJ Hewlett, Brandon's father.

MFD said the two people were found dead in the apartment and said the cause of death for both are unknown.

MPD said officers were in the area on an unrelated call when they came in contact with an armed male at the apartment complex. He was detained.

Witness tells me apartment was already on fire when she saw police chasing a robbery suspect. Witness says police saw the robbery happen. pic.twitter.com/Gd6oJRNG3N — Jim Spiewak (@JimFOX13Memphis) February 22, 2018

Police pushed our FOX13 crew from the scene and could be heard on video yelling for residents to get back. That happened as ammunition could be heard going off in the burning apartment.

We do not know what sparked the fire, and many questions remain unanswered about the incident.

“That’s sad. That’s sad. It hurts my feelings to no end,” said Regina Brown, one of the tenants. Brown believes the fire was set to destroy evidence of a crime. “From what I was told, he started it -- the suspect, he started the fire.”

