I-40 shooting leaves 19-year-old pregnant girl in non-critical condition, baby critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are investigating after an overnight shooting leaves a 19-year-old girl in non-critical condition.
MPD responded to the scene at 12:15 Saturday morning.
Investigators told FOX13 the shooting took place on I-40 near Austin Peay.
The victim was traveling westbound on I-40 when a blue or black Chevy Impala with 2 to 3 males approached her.
One of the occupants fired a shot toward the victim, striking the 19-year-old, who was pregnant.
Police told FOX13 the teen was transported in critical condition, but was later downgraded to non-critical.
The baby was delivered and is in critical condition at this time. One of the suspects is described as a male, black, medium complex. wearing an orange hoodie.
No other suspect information is available at this time.
We will keep you updated on this situation once addition information is available.
