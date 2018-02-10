  • I-40 shooting leaves 19-year-old pregnant girl in non-critical condition, baby critical

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are investigating after an overnight shooting leaves a 19-year-old girl in non-critical condition.

    MPD responded to the scene at 12:15 Saturday morning.

    Investigators told FOX13 the shooting took place on I-40 near Austin Peay.

    The victim was traveling westbound on I-40 when a blue or black Chevy Impala with 2 to 3 males approached her.

    One of the occupants fired a shot toward the victim, striking the 19-year-old, who was pregnant. 

    Police told FOX13 the teen was transported in critical condition, but was later downgraded to non-critical.

    The baby was delivered and is in critical condition at this time. One of the suspects is described as a male, black, medium complex. wearing an orange hoodie. 

    No other suspect information is available at this time.

