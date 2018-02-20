0 "I ain't running." Man accused of trying to lure kids speaks out

A Memphis man accused of crude crimes involving children is speaking out for the first time.

“I’m innocent of all these charges,” Jerome Powell told FOX13. "I ain’t running. I got nothing to hide.”

Hear the full interview with Powell – along with reaction from people in the area who saw him on Sunday – on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.

Powell was arrested Sunday and charged with indecent exposure. He was later released on a $100 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman called police from the Pendleton Place Apartments and said she saw a man in a black 1985 Buick LeSabre trying to get children inside the vehicle. Police pulled the car over on Park Avenue, but they let the driver go due to a lack of evidence.

The driver was identified as Jerome Powell.

A short time after the traffic stop, police were called to a “criminal assault” in the 2800 block of Kimball.

A woman told police she was taking out the trash when she saw Powell in a black vehicle that was surrounded by kids. She said he was “playing with his genital parts,” according to the police report.

Officers checked the area and found Powell at Tiger Lane and East Parkway. He was arrested and charged.

Powell appeared in court Tuesday morning. Afterwards, he spoke with FOX13 and proclaimed his innocence.

“They can say anything,” Powell said regarding the accusations. “Folks can say what they want to say. I’m telling you the real deal.

