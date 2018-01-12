Icy conditions cause massive pile-up on I-40

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. - Icy conditions caused a major pile-up Friday afternoon on Interstate 40 between Jackson and Nashville.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol warned drivers if they were traveling from Nashville to Memphis, to be advised that there are multiple crashes, some involving commercial vehicles.
The pile-up shut down I-40 westbound between mile marker 114 and mile marker 120 in Henderson County, Tennessee.
Traffic is expected to be cleared by 5:00 p.m. Eastbound traffic was affected with no delays.
We're working to learn if anyone was injured.
