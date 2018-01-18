If you have problems paying your bills, MLGW has options for you

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The brutal cold has many worried about their next heating bill. We've now dealt with two brutal blasts of subfreezing temperatures.

If you have problems paying your bills, MLGW has options to help those who need it.

On Monday, we hit freezing temperatures in Memphis and didn’t break above 32 degrees until Thursday.

Families are turning to their furnaces to keep them warm, but that comes at a price with bills creeping up.

Customers have likely seen a bump in their bill from our first ‘Big Freeze’ at the end of 2017.

Bills come out on a monthly cycle, so if you typically pay your bill in the first half of the month, be prepared for your next bill to be higher.

MLGW offers different payment plans for families.

In certain cases, MLGW may establish a repayment plan of a past due balance in addition to the regular utility bill for customers.

If you're retired or on a fixed income, you can opt for a program to receive your bill after you get your paycheck.

Click here for all the payment options.

