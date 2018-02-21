0 Improvements made at dilapidated complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Workers at Kimball Cabana Apartments are putting in long hours to clean up trash at the complex before the new owners go to Shelby County Environmental Court on Wednesday.

FOX13 broke this story about deplorable living conditions at the complex last week.

Since our last report, tenants told us they have seen improvements. FOX13 witnessed crews pick up litter around Kimball Cabana and replace filled trash dumpsters with empty ones.

Tenants said they have noticed a difference. "He cleaned the property up. He is trying to get it together. He has done that," said Kiera Walton, a tenant.

One of the new owners of Kimball Cabana compared the clean up to moving a city. "I have never seen anything like it,” said Chuck Parker.

Parker said his workers collected 10 dumpsters filled with trash from the parking lot and in the breezeways. There is a lot of work to do such as moving tenants to one area where the apartments are lovable and have passed code.

"Then we will start analyzing every building on the property. We are boarding everything up, starting to fix all the leaks in the building,” said Parker.

Parker promised to check all the vacant apartments for repairs and checking the roof, plumbing and windows.

He said repairing the complex will take months and plenty of money. He said, "About a million and a half is a safe bet to get his complex up to snuff."

Parker expected code enforcement to inspect Kimball Tuesday. The city has two lawsuits against the former owners over the condition of all the units.

Parker is hoping the elbow grease put into the property since his group took ownership will impress the city and encourage officials to give him more time. Parker told FOX13, "I am going to say in 90 days, this place won't even look like what it look like.”

