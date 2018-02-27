Increasing Clouds and Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- You will want the jacket and sunglasses—especially for this morning.
- Temperatures are chilly now, but will warm up to the upper 60s this afternoon with increasing clouds.
- Rain chances will increase tonight and stay with us through Thursday morning.
- Flood WATCH goes into effect late tonight until Thursday morning.
- Rainfall totals will range from 2”-4”—especially south of I-40.
- Strong to severe storms expected south of I-40 with the primary threats being damaging wind gusts and hail.
- Watch the video above for a look at the mostly dry and warm conditions for Tuesday.
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright makes second court appearance in Shelby County
- Woman shot in head didn't know it for 2 months; boyfriend wanted by FBI
- Man shot to death while broadcasting on Facebook Live
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}