  • Increasing Clouds and Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    • You will want the jacket and sunglasses—especially for this morning.  
    • Temperatures are chilly now, but will warm up to the upper 60s this afternoon with increasing clouds.
    • Rain chances will increase tonight and stay with us through Thursday morning.
    • Flood WATCH goes into effect late tonight until Thursday morning.  
    • Rainfall totals will range from 2”-4”—especially south of I-40. 
    • Strong to severe storms expected south of I-40 with the primary threats being damaging wind gusts and hail. 
