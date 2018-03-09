  • Increasing Clouds with Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Get rid of the jacket—temperatures are starting to feel nice.   
    • This afternoon will be comfortable in the mid/upper 60s with breezy winds.
    • Good news: no rain today, but clouds will be increasing. 
    • Next round of rain will be Saturday night—mainly tracking clouds throughout the day. Heavier rain will arrive overnight Saturday into early Sunday.
    • *Watch the video above for a look at the breezy and warm conditions for Friday.

