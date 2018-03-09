Increasing Clouds with Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- Get rid of the jacket—temperatures are starting to feel nice.
- This afternoon will be comfortable in the mid/upper 60s with breezy winds.
- Good news: no rain today, but clouds will be increasing.
- Next round of rain will be Saturday night—mainly tracking clouds throughout the day. Heavier rain will arrive overnight Saturday into early Sunday.
- *Watch the video above for a look at the breezy and warm conditions for Friday.
Trending stories:
- Dog fatally mauls 8-day-old baby
- Student held in Alabama school shooting that killed 17-year-old girl
- Missing Shelby County inmate found at Raleigh motel
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
/p>
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}