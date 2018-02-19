Indie Memphis holding screenwriter residency for black filmmaker

Indie Memphis wants to give a black screen writer the chance to spend months working on a new script in Memphis.
According to Indie Memphis, "the program is a two-month residency in Memphis, TN for an emerging or established black filmmaker to work on a feature film screenplay to be produced in Memphis. Located in the heart of Memphis, TN, the program will provide one screenwriter with $7,500 of unrestricted cash, plus housing and round-trip travel accommodations and, most importantly, uninterrupted time for writing their feature film screenplay."
The residency is supported by the Remembering George Riley at MLK50 campaign.
Organizers said this residency provides an opportunity for 'under-represented artists in filmmaking to develop bold story telling to ultimately be filmed in the Memphis-area.
Applications must be submitted no later than April 4 at 11:59 p.m.
WHAT IS PROVIDED?
- Housing in Midtown Memphis at a residence located near the Indie Memphis office
- $7,500 of unrestricted cash to assist for time off work, food, or directly towards the project
- Travel accommodations to and from Memphis, TN.
- Periodically meeting with advisors and filmmakers experienced with shooting in Memphis.
- Visits to cultural institutions such as Stax Museum and the National Civil Rights Museum.
- Location and production advice from the Memphis & Shelby County Film/TV Commission.
If you are interested in applying, click here for a full list of rules and how to apply.
