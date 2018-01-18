  • 'Industrial spill' reported in West Memphis

    By: Greg Coy

    Updated:

    Emergency crews are on the scene of an “industrial spill” in West Memphis, according to Police Chief Donald Oaks.

    Chief Oaks told FOX13 the West Memphis Fire Department and other emergency workers are on the scene, which is located on Port Road near S. Loop Drive.

    FOX13’s Greg Coy is heading to the scene. We will update this story as he gathers additional information, and he’ll have a full report on FOX13 News at 5.

