Infant twins found dead inside suitcase in Cross County

    By: Marius Payton

    CROSS COUNTY, Ark. - Cross County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies discovered the bodies of infant twins. 

    The twins were found Friday afternoon around 1:45 p.m. on Crossroad 602. The unidentified bodies were inside a purple suitcase on a ditch bank. 

    The investigation is ongoing, and no suspect information has been released. 

    If you have any information, you are urged to contact Cross County Sheriff's Office at 870-238-5700.

