Instant Pot sold at Walmart recalled due to fire hazard

If you bought an Instant Pot at Walmart, check the model number.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Instant Pot Gem 65 8-in-1 multicooker can overheat and melt the bottom. This could potentially cause a fire.
Instant Pot is printed on the front of the multicookers. Gem 65 8-in-1 and a batchcode of 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 or 1746 are printed on the rating label on the underside of the product.
They were exclusively sold at Walmart and there have been more than 100 reports of overheating.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled multicookers, unplug the unit and return it to Walmart to receive a full refund or contact Double Insight to receive a free replacement.
