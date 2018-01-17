Investigation underway after 2 Senatobia police officers were fired

SENATOBIA, Miss. - FOX13 discovered the Tate County Sheriff's Office is investigating after 2 Senatobia police officers were fired. We've learned the department is only investigating one officer.
Sheriff Brad Lance said the county is investigating the officer for allegations of misconduct. The information came through an anonymous letter, according to Lance.
The sheriff's department was asked to look into the allegations. Sheriff Lance would only say the investigation doesn't involve the ex-assistant, Chief Robert Brownlee.
He acknowledged only two officers were let go and Brownlee is not being investigated. FOX13 has learned that D.A.R.E. officer Arthur Avant is the subject of the investigation. Avant was fired along with Brownlee in December.
Sheriff Lance told FOX13 there are no charges at this time and that the investigation is ongoing.
Senatobia Mayor Alan Callicutt said he vetoed the firings, but his veto was overridden by the alderman.
Police Chief Steve Holt told us he doesn't understand why the police officers were fired by the alderman.
