0 Investigators address threats made at Houston Middle School

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - The student who targeted Houston Middle School with a threatening text message yesterday has been committed to a psychiatric hospital for treatment, according to Germantown Police.

Captain Mike Fisher told FOX13 police determined the child is unlikely to carry out the threat, and it’s unlikely he has the means to do so.

Law enforcement officials are taking threats toward schools very seriously in the wake of the shooting in Parkland Florida, where a gunmen killed 17 people at a high school.

Bob Nations, Chief Inspector at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Homeland Security Bureau, told FOX13 there’s been a surge of threats across the Mid-South in the weeks following the shooting in Florida.

“An uptick in the number of threats can be anticipated after you have an incident of global impact like we had a few weeks ago,” Nations said. “Everyone I know in our business reacts very quickly.”

At least 10 threats have been reported at schools in the Mid-South since the Valentine’s Day shooting, according to FOX13’s archives.

Three threats were reported in Memphis, targeting Overton High School, Hamilton High School, and Northwest Prep Academy.

One threat, the one mentioned earlier in this story, was reported at Houston Middle School in Germantown.

Collierville Schools said two students made separate threats at Collierville High School and Schilling Farms Middle School.

In Mississippi, threats were reported at Strayhorn High School in Tate County, Center Hill High School in DeSoto County, Corinth High School in Alcorn County, and Northwest Mississippi Community College in Lafayette County.

“Often times in these investigations there is a search of the home and vehicles, interviews with friends and family,” Nations said.

Once officers zero in on the person responsible for making a threat, nations said police immediately learn all they can online, by searching social media and criminal records.

They knock on doors, and search the suspect’s home for weapons or other threatening items.

“Does this individual need to be charged with a crime or not,” Nations said, explaining the bottom line. “It’s labor intensive to arrive at these decisions.”

