Investigators: Man dumped body of wife who never returned from Graceland trip

The story of an Ohio woman who allegedly died during a trip to Graceland has taken another surprising twist.

Phillip Snider, the husband at the center of the investigation, told investigators in Benton County, Tennessee that he dumped his wife’s body in the Tennessee River, according to WBBJ.

Phillip and his wife, Roberta, left their Ohio home to visit Graceland, but she never came home. He told police his wife was in poor health and this was supposed to be their last trip.

Phillip Snider originally told police his wife died of natural causes in a hotel parking lot across from Graceland. He said they found an ambulance nearby and emergency workers told him they were taking her to a hospital.

However, there is no record of her body in Tennessee, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Phillip didn’t know the name of the ambulance company or the hospital. As he returned home to Ohio, his story was brought into question.

Investigators in both Tennessee and Ohio have been trying to piece together the mystery.

In an interview with WBBJ, Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher revealed a conversation between Phillip Snider and investigators.

“He says he put her body in plastic and disposed of her body over this bridge,” Sheriff Christopher told the Jackson-based TV station.

The sheriff said Phillip claims his wife had cancer and died “somewhere in Kentucky.” He allegedly continued to Memphis, stayed the night, and dumped her body in the Tennessee River on the way home.

Roberta Snider’s body has not been recovered.

Investigators said Phillip could face charges.

