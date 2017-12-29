Investigators need your help searching for a missing 81-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police need your help searching for a missing 81-year-old man with a mental illness.
Police told FOX13 no one has heard from Teavell Cannon since Thursday evening.
He was last seen in the 900 block of E. Person.
Officers describe Cannon as 165 lbs, 5'9", medium complexion, with salt and pepper hair.
Cannon was wearing a gray suit and black shoes.
If you have seen Cannon, contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.
