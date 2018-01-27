  • Investigators on the scene of an officer involved shooting in Mississippi

    JACKSON, Miss. - Police in Jackson, Mississippi are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

    Investigators said the incident ended with the driver being shot after attempting to strike officers with her vehicle.

    FOX13 viewers showed the aftermath of the incident on Facebook live Saturday morning.

    This is an ongoing investigation, we will keep you updated on the situation once additional information is available. 
     

