Investigators on the scene of an officer involved shooting in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. - Police in Jackson, Mississippi are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
Investigators said the incident ended with the driver being shot after attempting to strike officers with her vehicle.
FOX13 viewers showed the aftermath of the incident on Facebook live Saturday morning.
JPD is currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the 1400 block of Fernwood Dr. Incident has resulted in the driver being shot after attempting to strike Officers with the vehicle. No additional info at this time.— Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 27, 2018
This is an ongoing investigation, we will keep you updated on the situation once additional information is available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}