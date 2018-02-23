Investigators searching for man wanted for restaurant burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators need are searching for a suspect wanted for burglary of a business at La Fiesta early Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the 3600 block of Macon Rd.
Officers found the front glass door smashed when they arrived on the scene.
Security video shows a man with medium build wearing all black using a hammer to smash the front glass door and enter the business.
Trending stories:
- Man shot, killed with children in car in possible case of road rage
- Video shows man kidnapping bikini barista at knifepoint before attempted rape
- Man beats up girlfriend, puts her in trunk of car for texting other men, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The suspect then took property and left the business.
If you have any information on this burglary of business, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}