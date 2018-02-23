  • Investigators searching for man wanted for restaurant burglary

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators need are searching for a suspect wanted for burglary of a business at La Fiesta early Wednesday morning.

    Police were called to the 3600 block of Macon Rd.

    Officers found the front glass door smashed when they arrived on the scene.

    Security video shows a man with medium build wearing all black using a hammer to smash the front glass door and enter the business.

    The suspect then took property and left the business.

    If you have any information on this burglary of business, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

