Investigators searching for missing Arkansas man

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - A silver alert has been issued for a missing man in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Officers said Bruce Antonio Pearson went missing at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Pearson is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has short black hair with brown eyes and medium complexion.
Police told FOX13 Pearson has a silver front tooth and was last seen wearing blue or brown carhart pants.
He also has a blue hoodie and stoking cap.
If you have seen this man, contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.
