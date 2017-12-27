  • Investigators searching for missing Arkansas man

    Updated:

    LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - A silver alert has been issued for a missing man in Little Rock, Arkansas.

    Officers said Bruce Antonio Pearson went missing at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

    Pearson is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has short black hair with brown eyes and medium complexion.

    Police told FOX13 Pearson has a silver front tooth and was last seen wearing blue or brown carhart pants. 

    He also has a blue hoodie and stoking cap.

    If you have seen this man, contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.

