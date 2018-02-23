Investigators searching for suspect wanted for $3,000 Walmart theft

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville Police need your help searching for a suspect wanted for theft by fraud.
Investigators told FOX13 the person of interest is wanted in a theft by fraud at Walmart for over $3,000 worth of gift cards and merchandise.
Officers said the suspect left the scene in a white four door truck.
If you have any information about this crime, please contact Detective Chris Roberts at 901-457-2554.
