Investigators searching for suspect wanted for $3,000 Walmart theft

    COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville Police need your help searching for a suspect wanted for theft by fraud.

    Investigators told FOX13 the person of interest is wanted in a theft by fraud at Walmart for over $3,000 worth of gift cards and merchandise.

    Officers said the suspect left the scene in a white four door truck.

    If you have any information about this crime, please contact Detective Chris Roberts at 901-457-2554.

