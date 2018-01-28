Investigators searching for suspects after Family Dollar burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are searching for a suspect involved in a Family Dollar burglary.
Police were called to the 2900 block of Park Ave. Friday at 12:05 a.m.
Officers found a door open on the west side of the business when they arrived on the scene.
MPD checked the inside of the business that appeared to be burglarized.
The manager provided investigators with surveillance footage of the burglary which showed three unknown suspects burglarizing the business.
If you have any information related to this case, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
