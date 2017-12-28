Investigators searching for suspect(s) responsible for church burglaries

Over the past week, investigators have been searching for the suspect(s) responsible for a string of church burglaries in Cross County, Arkansas.
All the burglaries are in the vicinity of Highway 284 east and Fitzgerald Crossing.
Investigators believe all the burglaries are related.
The church thieves are targeting televisions, electronics, and speaker systems.
If you have any information concerning this situation, contact the Cross County Sheriffs' Office at 870-238-5700.
