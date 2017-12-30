Iowa State defeats Memphis in AutoZone Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In a frigid Saturday afternoon, the Iowa State Cyclones defeated the University of Memphis 21-20 in the 59th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
In a game that was decided by little mistakes, the Cyclones held the Tigers to only 339 total yards of offense.
Riley Ferguson finished the afternoon throwing for 286 yards while completing 21 of his 33 passes. Ferguson's counterpart, Kyle Kempt, threw for 314 yards while completing 24 of his 38 passes for the Cyclones.
The Tigers defense had no answer defensively for both of the Cyclones wide receivers. Allen Lazard finished the afternoon with 10 rec, 142 yards and one touchdown. Hakeem Butler finished with only 5 rec, but for 111 yards and one TD.
Anthony Miller, playing his final game for the Tigers, finished with only four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.
The official attendance for Saturday's game was 57,266. It was almost close to a sell out as the official capacity for the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium is 61,008.
This was the Cyclones' first 8-win season since 2000. They finish the season 8-5.
The University of Memphis finishes the year 10-3.
