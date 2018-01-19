Is Trader Joe's REALLY coming to the Mid-South?

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Another twist in the Trader Joe's saga.
The "coming soon to Germantown" message is no longer on the grocer's website.
Although, the company says it is still very interested in coming to the area, according to reports.
FOX13 has learned that major renovations are being made to the old Kroger on Exeter in Germantown. That's where Trader Joe's was reportedly going to set up shot.
However, last year the property was back up for lease until December.
