Items found near dead newborn twins could help solve case

Newborn twins were found dead inside a suitcase in Cross County, Arkansas last month. The sheriff's office is hoping items found near the scene will help solve the case.
The babies were found inside a purple suitcase in a ditch near Crossroad 602 on February 16. The newborns, one boy and one girl, were between 32 and 34 weeks along.
RELATED: Two infants found dead inside suitcase
To date, investigators have not identified who the babies belonged to. They are hoping new clues can help provide clarity.
The Cross County Sheriff's Office released photos of items found at or near the scene. They are purple Hi-Pak suitcase, in which the babies were found, red Polo pants with an elastic waistband, and an orange duffel bag with "Tigers #3" embroidered in it.
Investigators are asking for any information that can provide insight in the case -- including if you know someone who was pregnant but is now without a child. Call 870-238-5700 if you can help.
