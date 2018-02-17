0 It's not too late to get your flu shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Health Department officials in the state of Tennessee are urging people to get the flu shot even though the flu season is normally winding down. However, the season is far from over.

The health department is stressing it's important to get the flu shot even this late in the season because they think the season will go longer than normal.

"They are talking about it going several weeks longer, and it can extend into April," said Dr. Helen Morrow with the Shelby County Health Department.

Morrow said you can get a flu shot for free at any Shelby County Health Clinic. They started doing that in January.

"It has been a fairly rough year this year," Morrow said.

Morrow said the strain going around this year isn't covered by the shot, but still getting that free flu shot will help.

"We are recommending people still get the vaccine to protect against all the strains. Even if the vaccine is not fully effective it can offfer some protection," Morrow said.

Those free flu shots we found out are offered Monday through Friday at all Shelby County Health Department Clinics.

Free flu shots are also offered at all Arkansas Health Department Clinics.

In Mississippi, the health department clinics are only giving flu shots to children and to the elderly, and there is a small charge for that.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.