Judge to hear motion on untested rape kits, Memphis could pay millions

The City of Memphis could find out Tuesday whether or not they will have to pay out millions of dollars over the untested rape kits.
Several plaintiffs filed a $10 million class action lawsuit against the city over the more than 12,000 untested rape kits.
The kits made headlines in 2013 when it came to light the massive backlog in storage. More than 50 women came forward demanding pay from the city.
City leaders said Memphis cannot be held responsible for the backlog.
FOX13 will have a crew inside this morning's hearing, and will bring you updates on-air and online.
