Junior high teacher accused of writing "Can I have you?" in note to student

WYNNE, Ark. - An Arkansas teacher is behind bars, charged with sexually grooming a child, contributing to delinquency of a minor, and sexual indecency with a child.
Lee Walker, a teacher at Wynne Junior High School is accused of making a female student feel uncomfortable after writing her a note. The note allegedly said, "Can I have you? I want you." The man is also accused of telling the student that he, "likes watching her walk away."
Mr. Walker was also accused of approaching another student in the past.
A 12-year-old told her mother Mr. Walker asked her to come to his desk during I.S.S. class. He allegedly showed the student a picture of a penis on his phone. Walker told investigators the student must have seen his phone on his desk with the picture on the screen.
He's been booked into the Cross County Jail.
