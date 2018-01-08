  • Justin Timberlake announces new tour coming to Memphis

    Updated:

    Justin Timberlake will be performing in his hometown this year. 

    The Grammy Award Winning Super Star will bring his 'Man of the Woods' tour to Memphis on May 30, 2018 at 7:30 p.m at the FedEx Forum.

    Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Monday, January 22 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

    Trending stories:

    According to the Fedex Forum,

    The superstar’s upcoming album Man of the Woods will give a self-reflective look at his journey into fatherhood, and offer up personal insight into his layered life experiences. The GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum selling artist was nominated for an Academy Award® in 2017 for the song “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” from the film Trolls, for which he also won his 10th Grammy.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories